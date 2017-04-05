Runescape creator Jagex posts record revenues for second successive year

Runescape developer Jagex has pulled in record revenues for the second successive financial year. As you'll notice from the image above, the company has also rolled out a revamped logo.

According to its financials for the year ended December 31, 2016, the British studio pulled in revenues of £74.4 million ($92.8 million) -- a year-over-year increase of 28 percent. Profits after tax also rose by 21.5 percent to £28.8 million ($35.9 million).

It caps a big year for the company, which was purchased by Chinese investors to help form a new games outfit called Fukong Interactive Entertainment.

As part of the deal, Jagex is set to receive "significant resources" as the Chinese group attempts to increase its presence in the global games sector.

"2016 saw RuneScape celebrate its 15th anniversary and we placed a razor focus on evolving and growing both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape," commented acting Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"It was also a year in which Jagex was united with Fukong Interactive Entertainment, previously named ZhongJi Holding, and began its transformation into the western arm of a global gaming group.

"Flourishing under this new ownership, Jagex has increased funding toward in-house projects and is exploring opportunities to invest in complementary ventures."