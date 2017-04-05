Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Runescape creator Jagex posts record revenues for second successive year
Runescape creator Jagex posts record revenues for second successive year
April 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Runescape developer Jagex has pulled in record revenues for the second successive financial year. As you'll notice from the image above, the company has also rolled out a revamped logo. 

According to its financials for the year ended December 31, 2016, the British studio pulled in revenues of £74.4 million ($92.8 million) -- a year-over-year increase of 28 percent. Profits after tax also rose by 21.5 percent to £28.8 million ($35.9 million). 

It caps a big year for the company, which was purchased by Chinese investors to help form a new games outfit called Fukong Interactive Entertainment.

As part of the deal, Jagex is set to receive "significant resources" as the Chinese group attempts to increase its presence in the global games sector. 

"2016 saw RuneScape celebrate its 15th anniversary and we placed a razor focus on evolving and growing both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape," commented acting Jagex CEO Phil Mansell. 

"It was also a year in which Jagex was united with Fukong Interactive Entertainment, previously named ZhongJi Holding, and began its transformation into the western arm of a global gaming group. 

"Flourishing under this new ownership, Jagex has increased funding toward in-house projects and is exploring opportunities to invest in complementary ventures."

Related Jobs

Proxy42
Proxy42 — Torino, Italy
[04.05.17]
Senior Mobile Developer - Unity
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.05.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.05.17]
Lead Engineer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[04.05.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Design lessons learned from a decade at Nintendo's EAD
After tragedy strikes, a dev's friends strive to complete his game
Blog: Process tips for in-house engine development
Blog: Tackling color-grading and post-stack tuning using science


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image