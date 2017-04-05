Chat with Ron Gilbert about the design of Thimbleweed Park at 3PM EDT

If you've been missing out on games that tickle your funny bone, you're probably excited that Ron Gilbert of Monkey Island fame made a splashing return to the adventure game genre last week with the release of Thimbleweed Park, which finally launched on Steam last week.

Now that the game is out, we’re thrilled to let you all know that we’ll be playing Thimbleweed Park with Gilbert today at 3PM EDT (12PM PDT) on the Gamasutra Twitch channel, and we’re inviting you to join us in Twitch to ask your questions of the veteran developer.

So if you want to know about what’s changed in adventure game design, have any questions about Kickstarter funding, or just want to see the (really funny) game Gilbert’s made, join us today! And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, gameplay commentary and editor roundtables.