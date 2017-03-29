Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Sr. Animation Programmer
Sr. Animation Programmer, Sony PlayStation

April 5, 2017 | By Staff
April 5, 2017 | By Staff
April 5, 2017 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Animation Programmer, Sony PlayStation

Location: Bend, Oregon

We are looking for an Animation Programmer to help develop next generation animation systems for a current working title being developed by Bend Studio.

This is not an entry level position and applicant must be able to demonstrate current working knowledge in the field of animation development for recent game applications.  This role is closely related to both a physics and animation engineer.

Responsibilities

  • Key contributor to the development of state-of-the-art animation systems, influencing improvements to engine architecture, performance optimizations, and supporting production animation staff through improvements to tools and pipelines.
  • Develop robust animation frameworks that will interface with physics and AI character behaviors, such as IK, procedural / physical animation, and facial animations.
  • Maintaining a strong collaborative work relationship with programming peers, animation artists, and design staff.
  • Strong 3D Math skills.
  • Strong C++ and software engineering skills.
  • Working knowledge of current animation tools and middleware.
  • Strong interest in researching and developing new animation related technologies.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Current and Next Gen game console experience strongly desired.
  • 3-5 years industry or related experience.
  • 1 or more published titles.
  • Strong understanding and familiarity with current UNREAL technology desired.

Key Skills

  • Strong 3D Math skills.
  • Strong C++ and software engineering skills.
  • Working knowledge of current animation tools and middleware.
  • Strong interest in researching and developing new animation related technologies.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Preferred Skills & Experience

  • Current and Next Gen game console experience strongly desired.
  • 3-5 years industry or related experience.
  • 1 or more published titles.
  • Strong understanding and familiarity with current UNREAL technology desired.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

