April 5, 2017
Video: Owlchemy Labs' game dev postmortem of Job Simulator
April 5, 2017 | By Staff
More: VR, Production, Video, Vault

Released roughly a year ago this month, Owlchemy Labs' Job Simulator has proven to be one of the more high-profile success stories of VR game development.

Along the way, the devs also faced a number of challenges (how much to charge, for example.) In their GDC 2017 postmortem talk on the topic, Owlchemy Labs' Alexander Schwartz and Devin Reimer spoke frankly about the challenges of building, sharing, shipping, and sustaining Job Simulator on multiple platforms -- with examples showing both successful and less-than-successful design prototypes and how iteration led to the final product.

It was an in-depth talk that didn't shy away from the dirty parts of VR game development, and now it's available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

