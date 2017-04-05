Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How some impromptu push-ups in front of Miyamoto shaped the Wii Balance Board
How some impromptu push-ups in front of Miyamoto shaped the Wii Balance Board
April 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 5, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"The way Miyamoto was watching the spectacle of me trying to do push-ups was just like how all the members of the family would eventually gather around and watch Wii Fit at home. Just watching your family do training is funny. But this is how the square-shaped balance board became oblong, to accommodate a man's shoulder width, so players could use it for push-ups."

- Game designer and longtime (former) Nintendo staffer Motoi Okamoto, reminiscing with Gamasutra about his work on Wii Fit.

Did you know the Balance Board, which wound up earning a Guinness World Record for "best-selling personal weighing device" (likely because it was bundled in with hits like Wii Fit), was originally more of a Balance Square?

That's one of the many little bits of Nintendo development trivia that Entersphere founder Motoi Okamoto recently shared while chatting with Gamasutra about the nearly ten years he spent at the company.

It's a good read if you're at all interested in what it was like to work at Nintendo EAD at the turn of the millennium, but Okamoto covers so much ground -- everything from his initial work as a programmer to his contributions on games like Super Mario 64 DS, Pikmin, and Wii Play -- that his anecdote about doing push-ups in front of company treasure Shigeru Miyamoto is easy to miss.

"Early in [Wii Fit's] development, the Wii Balance Board was square-shaped, just like an ordinary bathroom scale. But one day, when I demonstrated the push-ups game using a scale in front of Miyamoto, he smiled broadly and said, laughing, 'Okamoto, who doesn't exercise, is trying to do push-ups. This is hilarious.'" recalled Okamoto. "This is how the square-shaped balance board became oblong, to accommodate a man's shoulder width, so players could use it for push-ups."

You can read the rest of Okamoto's anecdotes about his time at Nintendo, which include his initial surprise at how old-fashioned the company was, even in 1999 ("All employees had to submit a daily report on paper every day, in 1999, when each of us had a PC on our desk!") in our full interview.

Related Jobs

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.05.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[04.05.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.04.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.04.17]
Character Artists and Animators


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Design lessons learned from a decade at Nintendo's EAD
Historians aim to recover, restore, and archive video game media assets
UK ad authority rules against Liberators dev for misleading images in ads
Blog: Nailing the level design for a procedurally generated Metroidvania


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image