Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft reveals tech specs for Project Scorpio, its new turbo-charged Xbox
April 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

Digital Foundry has posted an extensive technical breakdown of Microsoft's all-powerful Xbox One, Project Scorpio, over on Eurogamer.

It means we finally know what'll be powering the turbo-charged device, and should give you some idea as to how much bang you'll get for your buck when it finally hits shelves.

For starters, the system hits the six-teraflop target Microsoft was so eager to chatter about at last year's E3. What does that mean? More power from a custom GPU designed to optimize the performance of today's game engines.

That GPU us joined by 12GB of GDDR5 memory -- that's 4GB more than the original Xbox One boasts -- and a custom eight-core CPU clocked at 2.3GHz. A 2.5-inch, 1TB hard drive and a 4K ultra-HD Blu-ray optical drive are also being smuggled in to ensure Scorpio owners will have plenty of storage space, and the ability to play the latest 4K releases. 

There's no word on what the console actually looks like, but Digital Foundry tells us those high-powered innards are housed in a "compact body with integrated power supply and, for a console, state-of-the-art cooling."

As for how the device actually performs, Digital Foundry seem suitably impressed by what Microsoft showed, waxing lyrical about a Forza Motorsport demo that was running at native 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox One equivalent settings. 

You can see how the Scorpio stacks up against the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Pro by checking out the comparison chart below - lovingly created by the folks over at Eurogamer and Digital Foundry. 

We'll have more to publish on the topic right here on Gamasutra next week, so make sure you come back then. But for the time being, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's full breakdown for in-depth design commentary from the Scorpio dev team.

Related Jobs

Fishermen Labs
Fishermen Labs — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.05.17]
Senior 3D Modeler
MLB Advanced Media
MLB Advanced Media — New York, New York, United States
[04.05.17]
Producer, Gaming and VR
Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid — Park City, Utah, United States
[04.05.17]
Art Director
Improbable
Improbable — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.05.17]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Make me think, make me move': New Doom's deceptively simple design
Q&A: Design lessons learned from a decade at Nintendo's EAD
Microsoft reveals tech specs for Project Scorpio, its new turbo-charged Xbox
Blog: How Tap Tap Builder pulled in 1.5M downloads in 3 months


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image