Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

University of Utah becomes first top sports school to offer eSports scholarships
University of Utah becomes first top sports school to offer eSports scholarships
April 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The University of Utah is set to become the first big sports school to offer scholarships for competitive video gaming, more commonly referred to as 'eSports.' 

Though it's not the first state school to offer eSports scholarships -- the University of California at Irvine beat it to the punch -- it is the first in the "Power Five," thats the five wealthiest athletic conferences in college sport, to commit to such a program. 

As reported by Bloomberg, Utah's first eSports team will try its hand at League of Legends, and will compete in developer Riot's fledgling collegiate league, which was unveiled in May last year.

Funding for the new initiative will come from Utah's Entertainment Arts & Engineering department, although there's no word on how big the initial investment will be. 

Those who manage to secure a scholarship will all receive partial funding at first, although it's hoped that marketing and sponsorship deals will allow the University to offer full scholarships in the long-term.

Related Jobs

Ubisoft Shanghai Studio
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio — Shanghai, China
[04.06.17]
Senior Gameplay/AI Programmer(Console Game)
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.05.17]
SENIOR ENVIRONMENT ARTIST
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.05.17]
UI/UX Designer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.05.17]
Senior Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

'Make me think, make me move': New Doom's deceptively simple design
Q&A: Design lessons learned from a decade at Nintendo's EAD
Microsoft reveals tech specs for Project Scorpio, its new turbo-charged Xbox
Blog: How Tap Tap Builder pulled in 1.5M downloads in 3 months


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image