April 6, 2017
April 6, 2017
April 6, 2017
Inside cleans up at 2017 BAFTAs as Uncharted 4 takes the top honor
April 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (you know, BAFTA) held its annual British Academy Games Awards gala in London today, and it was Playdead's atmospheric hit Inside that earned the most recognition (four awards) while Naughty Dog went home with the "Best Game" award for its own Uncharted 4

It was a high-profile opportunity for devs to be recognized for their work, among them veteran game designer Brenda Romero, who accepted the BAFTA Special Award in recognition of her illustrious and ongoing contributions to the field of game development.

Campo Santo's Firewatch and Ghost Town Games' Overcooked also earned a notable bit of recognition today, netting a pair of BAFTA awards apiece. We've taken the liberty of reprinting the full list of this year's BAFTA award winners below; you can also head over to the BAFTA Games Twitter account for some photos and video clips posted live from the awards show.  

British Academy Games Awards Winners

Awards presented in 2017 for games released in 2016

Special Award: Brenda Romero

Artistic Achievement: Inside (Playdead)

Audio Achievement: The Last Guardian (SIE Japan Studio, genDesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Best Game: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog LLC/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

British Game: Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd)

Debut Game: Firewatch (Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.)

Evolving Game: Rocket League (Psyonix)

Family: Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd)

Game Design: Inside (Playdead)

Game Innovation: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Mobile: Pokemon Go (Niantic Inc.)

Multiplayer: Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Music: Virginia (Variable State/505 Games)

Narrative:  Inside (Playdead)

Original Property: Inside (Playdead)

Performer: Firewatch (Cissy Jones as Delilah)

BAFTA Ones To Watch Award In Association with Dare To Be Digital: Among the Stones (Bluedoor Games)

AMD eSports Audience Award: Clash Royale (Supercell)

 

