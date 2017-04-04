Get a job: Fishermen Labs is hiring a Sr. 3D Modeler

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Fishermen Labs is seeking an experienced 3D modeler to create digital replicas of real physical products for an upcoming VR project. These items will range from small and simple (i.e. a can of soda) to large and complex (i.e. a vehicle). We are looking to create extremely detailed and accurate models that match the exact physical dimensions and look of the original.

Responsibilities

Create models, textures and materials to accurately digitize real-world objects

Model objects quickly with clean, quad-based topology

Create photorealistic PBR textures

Collaborate with internal and overseas team to create art assets that can be implemented in Unreal

Work with internal and overseas team to develop an asset pipeline

Work onsite in our Playa Vista office in Los Angeles

Qualifications

Strong hard surface modeling portfolio

Experience creating photorealistic models and art assets

PBR Texturing experience

Understanding of normal maps

3DS Max/Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush

Familiar with Agile workflow

Ability to problem solve

Ability to create models based off of real world objects

Please submit a portfolio that shows hard surface modeling projects you’ve done. Include both the wireframe and textured renders. Thank you!

About us

Fishermen Labs is a Los Angeles-based mobile app development studio specializing in web, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mobile app development. We are one of the fastest growing product development agencies in the US. Our client roster is made up of a diverse set of brands and startups including Sony, Lionsgate, Walmart, Qualcomm, the United Nations, Curbstand, and Mad Dogg Athletics.

