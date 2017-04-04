Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Fishermen Labs is hiring a Sr. 3D Modeler
April 6, 2017 | By Staff
VR, Art

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. 3D Modeler, Fishermen Labs

Location: Los Angeles, California

Fishermen Labs is seeking an experienced 3D modeler to create digital replicas of real physical products for an upcoming VR project. These items will range from small and simple (i.e. a can of soda) to large and complex (i.e. a vehicle). We are looking to create extremely detailed and accurate models that match the exact physical dimensions and look of the original.

Responsibilities

  • Create models, textures and materials to accurately digitize real-world objects
  • Model objects quickly with clean, quad-based topology
  • Create photorealistic PBR textures
  • Collaborate with internal and overseas team to create art assets that can be implemented in Unreal
  • Work with internal and overseas team to develop an asset pipeline
  • Work onsite in our Playa Vista office in Los Angeles

Qualifications

  • Strong hard surface modeling portfolio
  • Experience creating photorealistic models and art assets
  • PBR Texturing experience
  • Understanding of normal maps
  • 3DS Max/Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush
  • Familiar with Agile workflow
  • Ability to problem solve
  • Ability to create models based off of real world objects

Please submit a portfolio that shows hard surface modeling projects you’ve done. Include both the wireframe and textured renders. Thank you!

About us

Fishermen Labs is a Los Angeles-based mobile app development studio specializing in web, virtual reality, augmented reality, and mobile app development. We are one of the fastest growing product development agencies in the US. Our client roster is made up of a diverse set of brands and startups including Sony, Lionsgate, Walmart, Qualcomm, the United Nations, Curbstand, and Mad Dogg Athletics.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

