Video: New Vegas and the art of designing better conversations in games

How do you structure branching conversations in your game in ways that support compelling gameplay, accomplish narrative goals, and empower player agency?

At GDC 2012 longtime game designer and Obsidian game director Josh Sawyer spoke about how, despite making increasingly successful games, RPG developers have not fundamentally changed their approach to structuring conversations in over a decade.

He took the stage to dissect ten years of conversation tree evolution from the original Fallout to New Vegas (and many other RPGs along the way) and analyze what had changed for the better, what took a turn for the worse, and what designers and writers need to do about it.

It was a talk with lasting value, and now it's available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

