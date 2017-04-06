King fields a new dev team to make a Call of Duty mobile game

Well over a year after Activision Blizzard announced it was buying mobile game powerhouse King for ~$6 billion, the house that Candy Crush Saga built is fielding a new team in Stockholm to make a mobile game based on Activision's Call of Duty franchise.

While the acqusition deal was finalized about a year ago, this is the first big, public collaboration between King and its new colleagues on an adaptation of a high-profile Activision property.

However, it's not exactly a surprise: when the acquisition deal was announced back in 2015, King chief Riccardo Zacconi stated plans to "combine our expertise in mobile and free-to-play with Activision Blizzard's world-class brands and proven track record of building and sustaining the most successful franchises."

Shortly after the $6 billion King buy was made public, Outsiders CEO Ben Cousins commented to Gamasutra that "people joke about Call of Duty Saga, but single-player CoD is already halfway to being a Saga - a linear sequence of missions that get progressively harder."