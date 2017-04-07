Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google's chief game designer Noah Falstein steps down
Google's chief game designer Noah Falstein steps down
April 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Google's chief game designer Noah Falstein has stepped down after four years with the the internet and tech giant. 

The games industry veteran, who's storied career has spanned almost four decades, decided to leave the company after becoming disillusioned at the lack of tangible game dev opportunities being presented to him. 

"Four years ago this month I became Google’s Chief Game Designer. It seemed an auspicious time to be able to make games at a company known for its world-spanning technology," wrote Falstein on his personal website.

"Unfortunately, the opportunity to actually build the big, consequential games that I had been hired to help create failed to materialize, even as the world market for games has continued to grow in size, diversity, and geographic reach. Accordingly, I’ve decided to leave Google, and today, April 6, was my last day."

Despite his own personal reservations, Falstein championed Google's talented workforce and positive mentality, but explained he's not quite ready to give up on making games. 

Moving forward, the former Lucasfilm Games and Williams Electronics designer is keen to explore some uncharted waters, and says he's particularly energized by the "confluence of games neuroscience, and VR."

"Before I came to Google I had the pleasure of working on a number of health and neuroscience game titles, and that field is now maturing, and I think about to come into its own both in terms of its benefits to humanity, and feasibility as a business," he continues. 

"Whether neurogaming, interactive VR films, or some other yet undreamt-of territory will be my next challenge, I’m eager to begin exploring."

You can read Falstein's full farewell post over on his personal site, The Inspiracy.

Related Jobs

The Third Floor, Inc
The Third Floor, Inc — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.06.17]
Senior Unity Engineer - Interactive (VR / MR)
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[04.06.17]
VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[04.06.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[04.06.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting an evocative score for Hollow Knight
'Make me think, make me move': New Doom's deceptively simple design
Q&A: Design lessons learned from a decade at Nintendo's EAD
Microsoft reveals tech specs for Project Scorpio, its new turbo-charged Xbox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image