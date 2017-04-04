Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Join us at 3 PM ET on Twitch as we continue our look at Deus Ex
April 7, 2017 | By Staff
April 7, 2017 | By Staff
Ion Storm Austin made its debut with Deus Ex in 2000 -- and by 2005 the studio was defunct.

Yet the game itself proved an enduring success, spawning a franchise and influencing a generation of game developers. Why is that?

You'll have a fresh opportunity to find out (or share your own reason) when you tune into the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12 PM Pacific (3 PM Eastern) and join us as we continue our abbreviated playthrough of the original Deus Ex. 

If you want to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.  

