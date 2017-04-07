Gearbox backs out of deal after lack of 'public commitment' to change from G2A

Gearbox Publishing has made true on its word and begun the process of ending a promotional partnership with G2A after the retailer failed to publicly make a commitment to “protect customers and developers” through policy change.

The developer turned publisher issued an ultimatum to G2A yesterday after a number of concerns with the retailer’s past were brought to Gearbox’s attention. Gearbox shared four changes that G2A would need to make in order for the two companies to continue the partnership and gave the retailer until today's release of the game primarily involved in the deal, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, to comply.

According to Waypoint, Gearbox now says that G2A has failed to make a public pledge in favor of these four tenets and as such Gearbox’s head of publishing Steve Gibson says the company has “begun executing on our extraction process."

"As there has been no public movement from G2A by the time Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition launched now on PC, Gearbox Publishing will be doing their part to not directly support a marketplace that did not make the new public commitment to protecting customers and developers requested by Gearbox Publishing," said Gibson in a statement to Waypoint.

Following yesterday’s ultimatum, Gamasutra reached out to G2A but was told the company was in the process of talking with Gearbox and would have a statement after the weekend.