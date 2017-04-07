Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 7, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 7, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 7, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA set to invest $500M in its Quebec-based game development
EA set to invest $500M in its Quebec-based game development
April 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 7, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

EA has laid plans to expand its current game development operations in Canada’s province of Quebec to the tune of a $500 million investment over the next ten years.

The company has been developing games in Quebec’s city of Montreal since 2004, and this slated investment bodes good things for both its studios currently operating out of the area and the growing Quebec video game industry at large. 

According to a press release issued by the government of Quebec, the $500 million is set to come in the form of 500 new jobs, facilities, and other investments over a ten-year period, but EA also intends to design infrastructure that can be shared with the larger video game community as well. 

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.07.17]
Software Game Developer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.07.17]
Mobile Marketing Associate
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.07.17]
Sr. Mission Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.07.17]
Sr. Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting an evocative score for Hollow Knight
Gearbox backs out of deal after lack of 'public commitment' to change from G2A
Report: GameStop customer information at risk following possible online breach
New report delves into the dodgy world of PSN account reselling


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image