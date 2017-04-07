EA set to invest $500M in its Quebec-based game development

EA has laid plans to expand its current game development operations in Canada’s province of Quebec to the tune of a $500 million investment over the next ten years.

The company has been developing games in Quebec’s city of Montreal since 2004, and this slated investment bodes good things for both its studios currently operating out of the area and the growing Quebec video game industry at large.

According to a press release issued by the government of Quebec, the $500 million is set to come in the form of 500 new jobs, facilities, and other investments over a ten-year period, but EA also intends to design infrastructure that can be shared with the larger video game community as well.