Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a Mobile Game Developer

Location: Framingham, Massachusets

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Help us create amazing social games for tablet, smartphones and the Web built around our award-winning formula of Strategy RPG storytelling and collectible content based in universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek.

Are you a games enthusiast? If so, we’re looking for a Full-Stack Mobile Game Developer – iOS and Android, who can help us develop world-class experiences on the Web, Android and iOS devices.

What You’ll Do

Collaborate with a small, tight team in developing successful games

Code native applications for iOS and Android

Explore new technologies and solve cutting edge technical challenges

Develop fun, innovative features played by tens of thousands

Design and implement scalable, reliable technologies.

Work closely with founders in creating great games

Participate in all aspects of the project life-cycle, from design through release

If you don’t know: Ruby on Rails, Scala, Unity, they are technologies you can expect to learn at Disruptor Beam

What We Seek

Big plus: prior experience shipping a game. [if you haven't shipped a game, it will be important that you enjoy games, though!]Experience developing for at least two of the three following front-end environments: Unity, Web (HTML/CSS), iOS (using Objective-C) or Android.

Experience building back-end systems using a recent application server environment (RoR, Scala/Play, Python/Django, node.js, or similar) that utilizes data persistence in SQL and/or NoSQL (MongoDB, Redis or similar). You don't need to know the exact technologies we use, but you do need a modern understanding of back-end architecture.

Strong fundamental understanding of multi-threaded, object-oriented programming

High adaptability: because we develop for a range of devices, you need to be constantly learning to apply your skills to new technologies and platforms.

A minimum of 3 years experiences working with object-oriented languages. C# and Java preferred but not required.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com.

