Video: Naughty Dog's guide to the future of game art production

With the abundance of emerging technologies like photoscanning, procedurally generated content, neural networks, VR, AR, a game developer can find themselves understandably confused and lost in regards to the future of art production in games.

With that in mind, Naughty Dog lead technical artist Andrew Maximov delivered a presentation at GDC 2017 about what a video game production pipeline will most likely look like 10 years from now.

It was an interesting bit of prognostication that, importantly, addressed how the ongoing evolution of art production techniques will affect game creators across the industry.

If that's something you're curious to learn more about, good news: Maximov's talk is now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

