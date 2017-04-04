Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 7, 2017
Video: Naughty Dog's guide to the future of game art production
April 7, 2017 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Production, Video, Vault

With the abundance of emerging technologies like photoscanning, procedurally generated content, neural networks, VR, AR, a game developer can find themselves understandably confused and lost in regards to the future of art production in games. 

With that in mind, Naughty Dog lead technical artist Andrew Maximov delivered a presentation at GDC 2017 about what a video game production pipeline will most likely look like 10 years from now. 

It was an interesting bit of prognostication that, importantly, addressed how the ongoing evolution of art production techniques will affect game creators across the industry.

If that's something you're curious to learn more about, good news: Maximov's talk is now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

