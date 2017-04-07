Far Cry 4 creative director leaves Ubisoft to cofound Typhoon Studios

After roughly seven years at Ubisoft Montreal working on games like Assassin's Creed III and Far Cry 4, longtime game designer Alex Hutchinson has taken his leave to help cofound a new venture: Typhoon Studios.

It's a notable addition to Montreal's dev scene, though it's yet unclear how large the studio aims to be or what it plans to create.

Hutchinson took to Twitter today to explain he's starting Typhoon with a grouupf devs that includes former Warner Bros. Entertainment VP & executive producer Reid Schneider, and that they "probably won't have much to announce in the near future as we hire, buy a coffee machine, and build Ikea furniture."

Hutchinson's career in games stretches back at least 15 years, and includes credits on everything from Duke Nukem Advance to Spore and Army of Two: The 40th Day.