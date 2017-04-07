Dylan Cuthbert: Star Fox characters were totally based on the dev team

"Slippy was based on Yamada for sure. Falco was Watanabe or Giles, Fox was Miyamoto or myself."

- Veteran game dev and Star Fox programmer Dylan Cuthbert, responding to a question on Reddit about which members of the game's dev team inspired its protagonists.

Q-Games founder and president Dylan Cuthbert has been working in games for well over two decades.

Nevertheless, when he recently took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, it seems like the lion's share of the questions were about was his work as a programmer on Star Fox in the early '90s.

Fellow devs may especially appreciate that he confirmed one person's question about whether or not the lead characters in that classic Super Nintendo game were actually based (at least in part) on folks who were working on the game.

"Slippy was based on [Yoichi] Yamada for sure," wrote Cuthbert. "Falco was [Tsuyoshi] Watanabe or Giles [Goddard], Fox was [Shigeru] Miyamoto or myself."

It's a neat bit of classic game dev history, one of many you can find by going back through Cuthbert's Reddit AMA responses this week.