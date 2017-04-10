Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 10, 2017
Pokemon Go pulling in over 65M monthly active users
Pokemon Go pulling in over 65M monthly active users
April 10, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: There's been a lot of talk about Pokemon Go's retention rates, but now we know how many people the game is pulling in each month.

Developer Niantic says the augmented reality effort currently boasts over 65 million monthly active users. The game launched in July 2016, when it shot to the top of the downloads and grossing charts on the U.S. App Store.

"We continue to be inspired by the passion of the 65+ million people from around the world playing Pokemon Go each month," wrote the studio, before revealing it plans to keep fans engaged with new  "social gameplay experiences."

The Pocket Monster infused catch 'em up was also the most downloaded mobile title of 2016, and one of the top three highest earning titles across iOS and Google Play, according to a report from analytics outfit App Annie.

