Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Taking risks and learning from failure is vital, says XCOM dev
Taking risks and learning from failure is vital, says XCOM dev
April 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"The key is to fail efficiently. When we fail, look at it right in the eyes and say, 'What did that teach us?'"

- XCOM creative director and design lead Jake Solomon on how developers should fail productively.

In a recent interview from GameSpot, Solomon called back to a talk he gave at PAX East last month in which he explained that failure is an unavoidable part of game development, but can actually be vital to success.

Speaking again on the topic, Solomon dove into how the same thing can be said about triple-A development, but that the sheer scale of some projects can both raise the stakes and alter the challenges developers face.

“The only way you can offer value to people is coming up with something new. When you try to come up with something new, failure is a big part of that, and so that means failure is a very big part of what I do,” said Solomon. “And so there's a very good chance that my failure could end up becoming big enough that maybe a game is my last game, for a long time or forever.”

Solomon says that failure in the triple-A development sphere can be damning for developers, but shying away from any potential risks can be equally as damaging in the long run. The trick, for both large and small studios alike, is planning with failure in mind and making sure that you walk away from each of those moments having learned something new.

“You have to take risks, you have to innovate, otherwise you're not offering value and people will find it somewhere else. At the same time, those risks could sink you if you don't fail fast enough and get to the actual right answer, so I think it really is kind of a tightrope.”

For an in-depth look at the kind of beneficial failure Solomon says developers should experience, as well as some wisdom on how designing a sequel shifts creative ownership, head over to GameSpot to read the full interview.

Related Jobs

DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.09.17]
Senior Lecturer
Cogswell Polytechnical College
Cogswell Polytechnical College — San Jose, California, United States
[04.07.17]
Celebrity Faculty
Activision - High Moon Studios
Activision - High Moon Studios — Carlsbad, California, United States
[04.07.17]
Mission Designer (All Levels)
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[04.07.17]
Senior Product Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting the deliberately frustrating interfaces of Stories Untold
Blog: How the Owlboy team escaped the office and discovered the world
Microsoft opening new Minecraft marketplace to sell user-made content
Video: Naughty Dog's guide to the future of game art production


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image