Supercell invests $2.9M in Helsinki-based Shipyard Games

Clash Royale creator Supercell has invested $2.9 million into Shipyard Games, netting itself a minority stake in the Helsinki-based company.

VentureBeat reports that Shipyard Games is currently in the process of creating a location-based mobile game inspired in part by the success of Pokemon Go that is due out early next year. But what makes this multimillion dollar investment especially notable is that Shipyard Games itself is roughly 2 months old at the time of Supercell’s funding.

The team at Shipyard includes three former employees of Grey Area, which created a location-based game called Shadow Cities in 2011.

This marks the second notable investment into other mobile development studios made by Supercell in the past year. Last September, Supercell picked up 51 percent of Badland creator Frogmind for $7.8 million. Meanwhile, Supercell itself was acquired by the Chinese company and mobile giant Tencent last year for $8.6 billion.