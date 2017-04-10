Playerunknown's Battlegrounds surpasses 1 million sales

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 1 million copies on Steam, just 16 days after first releasing on Steam Early Access. The early access title, which was based on an Arma mod called “Battle Royale”, launched on March 23 and pulled $11 million in revenue during its first three days alone.

While it's always impressive to see a game reach the 1 million sales milestone so quickly, the story behind Battlegrounds is especially interesting. Development on the early access title is being spearheaded by Tera creator Bluehole, but the South Korea-based company hired the original Arma mod's creator, Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene, to work as Battlegrounds' creative director.

Beyond just the sales milestone, Bluehole says the game has also held the number one slot of Steam’s top seller chart for more than two weeks and has peaked at 89,000 concurrent active players. The game is planned to remain an early access title for no longer than six months.