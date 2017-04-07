Get a job: Cat Daddy Games is hiring a UX Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Kirkland, Washington
Who We Are:
A fun, hard-working, and dedicated family of experienced game developers working cross platform, with a current focus on mobile and emerging platforms. We keep our eyes set on broad appeal and an engaging experience for our players.
We are always looking for people who want to make the best out of great games.
What We Need:
Self-driven individuals, who find pride and fulfillment in doing the best work possible. Folks who take responsibility for not only their work, but for the success of team at large, and for what’s best for the game.
About Cat Daddy:
Rooted in the beautiful Pacific Northwest and just a short drive from Seattle, Cat Daddy has been around for more than two decades and over that time has launched multiple successful PC, console and mobile titles. Currently we are focusing on Mobile and Tablet games and are working on some exciting upcoming titles. Sure, we are part of the big and impressive 2K family and we love it, but really we are a small band of talented, artists, programmers and production staff who get the job done and done really well by relying on skill, collaboration, humor and grit. We pride ourselves on being nimble and tech savvy, having shipped titles of almost every genre and on almost every platform. Bottom line is, it’s a good time to be a Cat Daddy!
