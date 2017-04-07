Video: Devs deconstruct their own outdated advice for indies

Time marches on, the indie landscape evolves, and sometimes the well-meaning advice you gave five years ago turns out to be total garbage.

At GDC 2017, four brave game devs -- Lisa Brown, Rami Ismail, Liz England, and Dan Cook -- took the stage to reflect on bits of game development advice they adamantly stood by several years ago that they consider bad ideas today.

It was a fun, insightful talk about everything from F2P business practices to staying motivated as an indie, and it wasn't all about poking holes in outdated advice; the four devs also shared tips for critically questioning even the best advice, which should be enduringly useful.

If you missed this talk at GDC earlier this year, no worries: now you can watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

