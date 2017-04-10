Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 10, 2017
April 10, 2017
April 10, 2017
Take a peek inside Nintendo's lush recruiting handbook
April 10, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Curious to know how Nintendo presents itself to potential new hires and company insiders? Have a look through this year's version of the company recruitment/staff handbook, which you can peruse over on this blog [Japanese] of a self-avowed university student who acquired a copy and published excerpts of it online.

It's mostly just a neat thing to look at, given how rare it is to see game companies distributing these kinds of lush, information-rich print materials to folks who don't already work for them. But devs may also appreciate the way Nintendo portrays its business with an eye on the long game. 

The company is currently having a bit of a spotlight moment thanks to the success of both its new Switch console and its new Zelda game, Breath of the Wild, and while Switch is a big part of this year's handbook, it's not the only focus.

You can, for example, see a chart of every major Nintendo product since the company was founded in 1889 (starting with hanafuda cards) along with a timeline of the company's finances -- which peaks with the Wii, then slumps.

We've taken the liberty of excerpting a few images below, but you can see all of them over on the Meideru blog.

