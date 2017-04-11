League of Legends dev opening London office to grow player base

League of Legends developer Riot Games is opening a new London office to build out its player base in the region.

The studio previously had one UK office in Brighton, but opted to relocate that Creative Services branch in March last year to better "harmonize functions."

Riot's head of UK publishing Mark Cox, who recently moved to the capital to oversee the new opening, announced the news on the League of Legends forums. He explained the new office's primary goal will be to create a "more vibrant and active community."

"With more players comes a more vibrant and active community," he wrote. "I am not saying you are all not passionate and mad about LoL, but think about the possibilities with more players and more active community members.

"Growing the player base allows us to communicate more effectively with you all and enable as many core PC players as possible to jump in and trial the game through communications and activities outside of the client and in game."