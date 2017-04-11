Remedy returning to PlayStation development after over a decade

Alan Wake and Max Payne developer Remedy Entertainment is poised to return to PlayStation development after well over a decade.

A company blog post confirmed Remedy's next project, codenamed P7, will be released on a wider range of platforms. As such, the Finnish developer is working to bring its Northlight tech to PlayStation 4 consoles.

Northlight is the studio's own in-house "storytelling" game engine, and was built with photorealistic performance capture in mind. Quantum Break was the first game to make use of the tech.

Max Payne 2 was the last Remedy title to be released on PlayStation, and that launched all the way back in 2003.

As well as working on P7, Remedy is also working on a sequel to popular online shooter Crossfire alongside Korean developer, Smilegate.