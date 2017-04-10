Video: Storytelling is a team sport! A guide to game dev collaboration

Games are rarely truly solo works; translating imagination into a game takes a huge range of storytelling skills.

But writers, artists, and designers often feel like they're speaking different languages -- and everyone knows what happened to the Tower of Babel.

During the Narrative Summit at GDC 2017, Eidos Montreal's Rayna Anderson and Insomniac Games' Ryan Benno offered their guide to pinpointing the problem areas between departments in advance. What's more, they offered some hard-won advice on how to troubleshoot any (well-meaning) struggles for artistic domination that might arise during your next project.

It was handy advice, and if you missed seeing it in person, we've got good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

