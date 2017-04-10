Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 11, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 11, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 11, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Storytelling is a team sport! A guide to game dev collaboration
April 11, 2017 | By Staff
April 11, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Production, Video, Vault

Games are rarely truly solo works; translating imagination into a game takes a huge range of storytelling skills.

But writers, artists, and designers often feel like they're speaking different languages -- and everyone knows what happened to the Tower of Babel.

During the Narrative Summit at GDC 2017, Eidos Montreal's Rayna Anderson and Insomniac Games' Ryan Benno offered their guide to pinpointing the problem areas between departments in advance. What's more, they offered some hard-won advice on how to troubleshoot any (well-meaning) struggles for artistic domination that might arise during your next project.

It was handy advice, and if you missed seeing it in person, we've got good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.11.17]
Sr. Business Development Director--Games -(#5802)
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[04.10.17]
Executive Producer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.07.17]
Director of Technical Art
Fishermen Labs
Fishermen Labs — Los Angeles, California, United States
[04.05.17]
Senior 3D Modeler


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Interview: Affordable Space Adventure's unique controls
Heads up, mobile devs: iOS 11 could drop support for 32-bit apps
Blog: A recipe for a great game jam
Nintendo is offering up to $20k to folks that track down Switch vulnerabilities


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image