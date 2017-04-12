We're asking developers what they think about Persona 5 at 2PM EDT

The Persona series has long been popular with game developers, merging vibrant storytelling and art direction with a challenging combat system that grew out of the Shin Megami Tensei series. With the release of Persona 5 in the United States, we’re finally able to sit down and discuss what makes the game so compelling, and talk about what aspects of the Persona series other game developers can bring to their own work.

To that end, we’re going to be going live with Persona 5 today at 2PM EDT with Scopely project manager Ciarra Ingles and Lab Zero Games senior animator Jonathan Kim. Both are longtime fans of the Persona series, and have a lot of thoughts about what developers can learn from this latest game.

