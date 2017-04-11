Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 11, 2017
April 11, 2017
April 11, 2017
Eador dev Snowbird Games lays off the majority of staff
April 11, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Russian indie studio Snowbird Games announced last month that most of its staff is being let go in the wake of a poor reception to its most recent game, Eador: Imperium.

It's bad news for the developers who worked there and almost certainly bad news for the studio, which was founded in 2011.

In a blog post, the "new administration" stated that Snowbird's main investor dismissed the dev team due to "unsatisfactory results" and "slow development rates" on the studio's recent games.

Since then, the company has published plans to patch at least one of those games, 2015's Blood & Gold! Caribbean (pictured).

"The new administration has factually no complaints against the old development team," reads the post. "A very complicated and content-heavy project was based on the outdated technology. The problem in this case lies with the management who took decision regarding the game’s concept and its engine."

The post also promises to offer players a "brand new project" and a Blood & Gold! spin-off game (or "farewell project") developed by a third party, ORGS Studio, at some point in the future.

