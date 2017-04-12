Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus has filed a motion to request a new trial against ZeniMax
Oculus has filed a motion to request a new trial against ZeniMax
April 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Oculus has filed a motion requesting a new trial after its last legal dispute with ZeniMax yielded results the VR company has deemed less than satisfactory.

That previous case, which concluded in early February, cleared the company of some charges but still found that ZeniMax was owed $500 million in damages from Oculus, co-founders Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey, and CTO John Carmack on the grounds of false designation, copyright infringement, and breach of contract.

UploadVR reports that Oculus has now filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that the earlier verdicts were “against the great weight of the evidence” and that the damages awarded to ZeniMax were excessive.

If granted, the new trial would involve the accusations of false designation, copyright infringement, and breach of contract.

Neither side of the conflict has sat silently since the jury delivered its verdict two months ago. Shortly after the initial trial concluded, ZeniMax filed an injunction to halt the sales of Oculus hardware and software containing ZeniMax-created code or intellectual property.

Meanwhile, Carmack has both been vocal about the original case's conclusion and has also launched his own lawsuit against ZeniMax for money he says he is still owed from the sale of id Software. 

Related Jobs

Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[04.12.17]
TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[04.12.17]
LEAD VFX ARTIST
Treyarch
Treyarch — Santa Monica, California, United States
[04.12.17]
Talented Senior UI Artists needed at Treyarch in Santa Monica
Becker College
Becker College — Worcester, Massachusetts, United States
[04.12.17]
Instructor of Game and Interactive Media Design- Game Programmer/Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the next Xbox: Project Scorpio and its brand-new dev kit
Q&A: With Scorpio rising, Phil Spencer looks to the future of Xbox
Oculus has filed a motion to request a new trial against ZeniMax
Blog: The contradictory experience of For Honor's Faction War


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image