Oculus has filed a motion to request a new trial against ZeniMax

Oculus has filed a motion requesting a new trial after its last legal dispute with ZeniMax yielded results the VR company has deemed less than satisfactory.

That previous case, which concluded in early February, cleared the company of some charges but still found that ZeniMax was owed $500 million in damages from Oculus, co-founders Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey, and CTO John Carmack on the grounds of false designation, copyright infringement, and breach of contract.

UploadVR reports that Oculus has now filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that the earlier verdicts were “against the great weight of the evidence” and that the damages awarded to ZeniMax were excessive.

If granted, the new trial would involve the accusations of false designation, copyright infringement, and breach of contract.

Neither side of the conflict has sat silently since the jury delivered its verdict two months ago. Shortly after the initial trial concluded, ZeniMax filed an injunction to halt the sales of Oculus hardware and software containing ZeniMax-created code or intellectual property.

Meanwhile, Carmack has both been vocal about the original case's conclusion and has also launched his own lawsuit against ZeniMax for money he says he is still owed from the sale of id Software.