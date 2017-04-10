Get a job: Pixelberry Studios is hiring a Senior UX/UI Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Mountain View, California

As a UX/UI designer, you’ll work closely with a team of talented individuals across several disciplines within our organization to expand and develop new features for Choices: Stories You Play, our latest mobile game.

While your primary focus will be on UX flows, wireframes and conceptual design, you will also be heavily involved in UI design, visual prototyping, and asset production.

Key Responsibilities:

Work on making our flagship game (Choices, a Top 50 iOS and Android title) that millions have played

Turn your ideas into experiences that come to life on mobile

Design, plan and drive UX of key features and systems for exciting projects

Build wireframes and app flow layouts

Collaborate with artists and developers to transform wireframes and behaviors into highly polished UI and animated widgets

REQUIREMENTS

Strong grasp of modern app design patterns

Good understanding of mobile and responsive design best practices

Ability to gather and understand product requirements and work within technical constraints

Ability to work directly with multiple teams to guide implementation and realization of design

A great attitude and desire to work in a team environment

Expertise with Photoshop, Sketch, and Omni or equivalent software

Positives:

Experience in the mobile gaming industry

Excellent visual design skills

Experience with animation and interaction design

Experience building interactive prototypes

Materials Requested:

Cover letter, indicating why you are interested in the position.

A current resume, highlighting design and game related experience

A portfolio showcasing your most recent work. Please include examples of mobile app design and or game UI design. We are not considering web design portfolios.

BENEFITS

This Job is Different:

Feel good about what you do. Pixelberry has a strong social mission - our games have literally saved lives.

Learn about the business side of mobile games. Our team is 5 for 5 in launching games into the Top Grossing 100.

Enjoy a good work/life balance. The three founders all have young children and take a long term view on company growth.

Enjoy your teammates. We’re a small, tight group that enjoys each other’s company. Many of the team members have worked with each other for more than 10 years. We have two married couples who met via the studio and are still here at Pixelberry.

We believe in "flat" org structures - everyone contributes and interacts with each other. The org chart is 2 levels deep for many people and 3 for everyone else.

Core Benefits:

Health, Dental and Vision insurance

Flex Time - if something comes up, talk to your manager and make up the hours some other time

Work from Home Days - Optionally telecommute on Tuesdays, Thursdays (most people do so)

Interested? Apply now.

