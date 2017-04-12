Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

What do developers think about Persona 5?
April 12, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
April 12, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Now that Persona 5 has arrived in the West, much has been made both of publisher Atlus’ restrictions on streaming and sharing screenshots of the game, and some of the game’s localization challenges that have left some head-scratching moments in from the original Japanese. 

But how are game developers reacting to the game? We wanted to find out, so we reached out to Ciarra Ingles of Scopely and Jonathan Kim of Lab Zero Games, two developers who’ve been fans of the series of the long time, and are able to compare and contrast some of its biggest changes. 

If you’re interested in how some of the Shin Megami Tensei series’ oldest mechanics have made a return in Persona 5, or how the game’s localization tries to translate conflicts born out of Japanese culture to the west, be sure to watch our full conversation with Ingles and Kim above. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore
Bandai Namco Studios Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.12.17]
Lead/Senior Systems Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.11.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.11.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.10.17]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the next Xbox: Project Scorpio and its brand-new dev kit
Q&A: With Scorpio rising, Phil Spencer looks to the future of Xbox
Oculus has filed a motion to request a new trial against ZeniMax
Blog: The contradictory experience of For Honor's Faction War


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image