What do developers think about Persona 5?

Now that Persona 5 has arrived in the West, much has been made both of publisher Atlus’ restrictions on streaming and sharing screenshots of the game, and some of the game’s localization challenges that have left some head-scratching moments in from the original Japanese.

But how are game developers reacting to the game? We wanted to find out, so we reached out to Ciarra Ingles of Scopely and Jonathan Kim of Lab Zero Games, two developers who’ve been fans of the series of the long time, and are able to compare and contrast some of its biggest changes.

If you’re interested in how some of the Shin Megami Tensei series’ oldest mechanics have made a return in Persona 5, or how the game’s localization tries to translate conflicts born out of Japanese culture to the west, be sure to watch our full conversation with Ingles and Kim above.

