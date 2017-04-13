Cave Story 3D dev Nicalis acquires SuperVillain Studios and Cowboy Color

Indie developer and publisher Nicalis has acquired a pair of development studios for an undisclosed sum. A press release issued today noted that the Cave Story 3D developer has brought both SuperVillain Studios and Cowboy Color into its fold.

SuperVillain Studios was first founded in 2004 and is known its work on the Tony Hawk series, Dungeon Siege: Throne of Agony, and other titles for console, PC, handheld, and mobile. Meanwhile, Cowboy Color opened its doors just two years ago and now joins Nicalis with a handful of action and platformer PC games under its belt.

Following the acquisition, SuperVillain Studios has been integrated into Nicalis’ internal development team to work on an unannounced title while Eugene, Oregon-based Cowboy Color has started work on the game Sgt. Saturn.