Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How developers can benefit from creating streamable games
How developers can benefit from creating streamable games
April 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

"Witnessing someone really getting into a game you've worked on is a powerful experience."

- JM Specht, head of Devolver Digital's streaming arm, dives into both the emotional and promotional benefits of encouraging video game streaming

A piece penned for Polygon by Devolver Digital’s JM Specht explores how the publisher’s games have benefited from Let’s Plays, Twitch streams, and a healthy video community.

While setting out to create a game that resonates with the streaming community is easier said than done, Specht offers a look at why supporting such endeavors could be beneficial for developers. 

On one hand, Specht notes that streaming can be a more robust and cost-friendly way of promoting a game to large audiences. 

“This visibility is at no cost to the developer. Producing elaborate trailers and crafting announcement timelines are vital, but by allowing a fanbase to explore a game on their own by finding things they like about your game is a godsend, particularly after launch,” says Specht. “If it’s too early to discuss sales figures, DLC plans or post mortems, supporting streamers is a great way to get additional promotion for your game.”

Beyond even that, Specht says that watching streams and Let’s Plays can have an emotional payoff for developers. He says that Devlover Digital and its affiliated developers often watch live streams of their games being played and jump into chat to distribute codes to the audience or to answer questions. 

"This is one of the things that is often left out of this discussion: watching people stream your game as a publisher or developer is incredibly satisfying," he explains. "It’s a rush when a talented streamer finds something cool in one of our games or they make a great joke when something unexpected happens in their play through." 

For more on this topic from Specht, including his thoughts on how strict streaming limitations impact game sales, take a look at the full piece over at Polygon.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.13.17]
Brand Manager
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio — Shanghai, China
[04.13.17]
Senior Gameplay/AI Programmer(Console Game)
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.12.17]
UI/UX Designer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.12.17]
Senior Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: VR cockpit audio in Gunjack 2: End of Shift
Inside the next Xbox: Project Scorpio and its brand-new dev kit
Q&A: With Scorpio rising, Phil Spencer looks to the future of Xbox
Gamasutra reacts to the Project Scorpio dev kit


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image