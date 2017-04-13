Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 13, 2017
Nintendo is discontinuing the NES Classic Edition
April 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Nintendo has announced that the final North American shipments for the NES Classic Edition will happen at some point this month, though the company has not confirmed if the same is true for worldwide shipments.

The miniature NES systems originally hit store shelves on November 10, 2016 and demand quickly outpaced supply. In a statement given to IGN, Nintendo notes that high demand led to more shipments than it had originally planned, but that the console was never intended to be a permanent part of Nintendo’s lineup. 

“Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year," reads the statement. "We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability."

“We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.”

