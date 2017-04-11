Get a job: WRKSHP is hiring an UI/UX Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote or San Francisco, California

About Us:

At WRKSHP, our mission is to bring people together through the power of play. We believe in teamwork, intellectual high-quality craftsmanship and work hard to create simple, beautiful and massively social games that expand the possibility space of people’s lives.

We are passionate, boot-strapped and profitable. Our 60 person team is made up of the best artists, developers and designers in the world. We have developed over 55 top 25 applications in the App Store and our latest game, Battle Camp, is the world’s largest mobile MMO with over 30 million downloads. Battle Camp was the App Store’s Best Multiplayer Game and is a Top 100 Grossing App in 100 countries on iOS and Android.

The Role:

Are you a talented designer with a passion for entertainment and are looking for a way to break into the mobile games industry? We are currently seeking an UI/UX Designer to join our team of talented game professionals either remotely or in our Studio in San Francisco. This role will work closely with our designers and art directors on all of our game projects, including our hit game “Battle Camp”. Our ideal candidate will be extremely well versed with Illustrator, as that will be their primary (but not only) tool used on the job.

Due to the nature of this position, no candidate will be considered without a diverse portfolio submission. Candidates identified to continue in the process will be asked to complete a design exercise in addition to a formal interview.

Responsibilities

Work in a highly collaborative environment on all product & visual design elements regarding our games and related materials

Usability testing with our customers/users to continually refine and improve upon the game experience

Simple Illustration Work as needed

Qualifications

Portfolio Requirements: (1) Portfolio must be focused in UI/UX interfaces (2) Vector samples

Experience and examples creating websites, games and/or mobile application.

Examples of high-level visual strategy or style guides or UI libraries

Create prototypes demonstrating UI interaction models and visual effects

Wireframe and User testing experience

Able to understand technical implementations and limitations

Must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Must be efficient, creative, and results driven

Experience working with deadlines, and a deadline driven mentality to complete your work

Bachelor of Arts degree from an accredited institution in a related field or relevant experience

While not required, the following attributes will help set you apart from the other candidates:

Associates or Bachelor of Arts degrees from an accredited institution in a related field

Understanding and comfortability with Flash

Thrives in a high pace, performance driven environment

A gamer

