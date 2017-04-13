Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 13, 2017
In Australia, Microsoft offers free in-store game dev classes
April 13, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Microsoft appears to be trying to teach more people to make games, preferably for Microsoft's own platforms, as the company has worked with the Academy of Interactive Entertainment to host an "Xbox Academy" program of free game dev classes in Sydney, Australia. 

It's a neat idea, and while the workshops are clearly geared towards making games for Windows 10 and Xbox One (or both, really, via UWP) devs should appreciate that they are taught by AIE instructors and do aim to teach the basics of game development, including game design fundamentals and how to get started with Unity.

The Xbox Academy is currently only slated to run through a series of sessions this month in the (pictured) Sydney Microsoft Store. A company representative told GameSpot that Microsoft would like to continue hosting these sessions in the future, though its unclear whether the program will ever be offered anywhere outside Australia.

