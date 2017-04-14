Chat with the ex-BioShock developers behind Perception at 3PM EDT

A while back, we had Bill Gardner, former BioShock level designer on our stream to discuss the making of BioShock’s opening hours. While we were chatting with him, Gardner reminded us that he’s been working on a new game called Perception. It’s a horror game that puts players in the perspective of a blind character, which was a strong enough pitch for us to invite Gardner back to the show to discuss his development process.

So today at 3PM EDT, we’re going to be playing an early build of Perception and chatting with Bill and Amanda Gardner about their work on the game. If you’ve got more questions about making BioShock, or want to learn what it’s like to transition from triple-A to indie development, join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions of Bill and Amanda.

