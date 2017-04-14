Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 14, 2017
Nintendo sold over 906k Switch consoles in the U.S. last month
April 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Both the Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild broke internal sales records during their release month this past March.

According to Nintendo, over 906,000 Switch consoles were sold in the month of March, making it the company's fastest selling console to date.

Breath of the Wild, which launched alongside the Switch on March 3, also set internal records at Nintendo. The game sold an overall 1.3 million copies during March, including roughly 925,000 for Switch and 460,000 for Wii U, to become both the fastest selling Nintendo launch title and the fastest selling Legend of Zelda game.

It’s also worth noting that Breath of the Wild outsold the Switch itself, even without taking Wii U copies into consideration. Nintendo speculates that this more than 100 percent attach rate could be due to players picking up both limited editions and normal versions of the game.

While the numbers above only represent sales in the United States, Nintendo has said that more details about the console's worldwide performance will be made available in its fiscal year earnings report later this month.

