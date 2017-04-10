Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Framingham, Massachusetts
Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.
We need self-motivated engineers excited to work directly on critical features and mechanics and help us create amazing social games for tablet, smartphones and the Web built around our award-winning formula of Strategy RPG storytelling and collectible content based in universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek.
Are you a games enthusiast? If so, we’re looking for a Full-Stack Mobile Game Developer, who can help us develop world-class experiences on the Web, Android, and iOS devices.
What You’ll Do
What We Seek
Big Plus
What You’ll Get
About Us
Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.