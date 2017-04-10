Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We need self-motivated engineers excited to work directly on critical features and mechanics and help us create amazing social games for tablet, smartphones and the Web built around our award-winning formula of Strategy RPG storytelling and collectible content based in universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek.

Are you a games enthusiast? If so, we’re looking for a Full-Stack Mobile Game Developer, who can help us develop world-class experiences on the Web, Android, and iOS devices.

What You’ll Do

Collaborate with a small, tight team in developing successful games.

Create applications in Unity3D targeting iOS, Android, and WebGL.

Develop large scale distributed server systems using Ruby on Rails.

Explore new technologies and solve cutting edge technical challenges.

Contribute to fun, innovative features played by tens of thousands.

Participate in all aspects of the project life-cycle, from design through release.

What We Seek

Bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university; or equivalent experience in similar field

Strong fundamental understanding of multi-threaded, object-oriented programming.

Proficient using at least one mainstream language such as C#, Java, C++, or Python. Willing and able to learn more.

Familiarity developing in Unity3D or Ruby on Rails., and an eagerness to learn.

High adaptability: because we develop for a range of devices, you need to be constantly learning to apply your skills to new technologies and platforms.

Big Plus

Prior experience shipping a game. If you haven't shipped a game, it will be important that you enjoy games, though!

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners.

