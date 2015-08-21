Video: How Riot balances League of Legends for all skill levels

Game balance is critical in a competitive multiplayer game.

Riot Games' Greg Street knows it better than most, given his work as design director on League of Legends. At GDC 2017, he stepped onstage to talk about what Riot has learned about game balancing from trying to keep the game engaging for players of all skill levels.

It was interesting because Street dug into Riot's philosophy of game balance, explained the challenges the studio faces when balancing both for the less-experienced players as well as the eSports professional, and provide details about and examples of the specific tactics they use, including how Riot structures its balance team, how it gathers data, how it responds to player feedback, and how the team keep their sanity.

If you missed this talk in person, good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

