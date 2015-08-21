Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Riot balances League of Legends for all skill levels
April 14, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Design, Video, Vault

Game balance is critical in a competitive multiplayer game. 

Riot Games' Greg Street knows it better than most, given his work as design director on League of Legends. At GDC 2017, he stepped onstage to talk about what Riot has learned about game balancing from trying to keep the game engaging for players of all skill levels.

It was interesting because Street dug into Riot's philosophy of game balance, explained the challenges the studio faces when balancing both for the less-experienced players as well as the eSports professional, and provide details about and examples of the specific tactics they use, including how Riot structures its balance team, how it gathers data, how it responds to player feedback, and how the team keep their sanity.

If you missed this talk in person, good news: you can now watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

